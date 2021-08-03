The NK News site and Chosun Ilbo newspaper said Kim Jong-un’s head bandage was visible when he appeared at an army event last month. There were also images in which the bandage was gone and a greenish spot could be seen. Photo: KCNA
South Korea’s spy chief sees promise of better ties with North Korea, as Kim Jong-un’s head bandage fuels health questions
- Kim Jong-un’s powerful sister, Kim Yo-jong, has warned that annual US-South Korea military drills would undermine improved relations on the Korean peninsula
- However, Park Jie-won, the head of the National Intelligence Service, said the remarks indicate Pyongyang’s willingness to strengthen ties if the drills are not held
Topic | North Korea
The NK News site and Chosun Ilbo newspaper said Kim Jong-un’s head bandage was visible when he appeared at an army event last month. There were also images in which the bandage was gone and a greenish spot could be seen. Photo: KCNA