Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during a press conference speech on the National Recovery Plan. Photo: Bernama/dpa
Malaysia’s Muhyiddin makes U-turn on emergency law debate to avoid ‘collective royal rebuke’
- His initial refusal to allow a debate raised questions of whether the split between the executive branch and monarchy would precipitate a constitutional crisis
- But Muhyiddin’s latest move is still unlikely to placate critics who said he acted in an insolent manner towards Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah
Topic | Malaysia
Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during a press conference speech on the National Recovery Plan. Photo: Bernama/dpa