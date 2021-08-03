American and Indonesian soldiers during the Garuda Shield military exercise. Photo: Facebook
US-Indonesia stage joint military drill as Washington steps up engagement with Southeast Asia
- More than 4,500 army personnel are taking part in the largest-ever Garuda Shield exercise, seen as a significant commitment as Covid-19 rages
- Analysts say the drill and foreign minister Retno Marsudi’s visit to the US are part of Jakarta’s efforts to strengthen ties with the Biden administration
