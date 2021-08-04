Brunei’s second minister of foreign affairs Erywan Yusof meets Myanmar armed forces chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing in Naypyidaw in June. Photo: AFP
Asean appoints Brunei diplomat Erywan Yusof as envoy to Myanmar
- Move seen as a compromise by the 10 nation bloc of Southeast Asian countries, which has been beset with questions about unity
- Reports had claimed Indonesia wanted its former foreign affairs minister Hassan Wirajuda in the role, while the Myanmar junta favoured former Thai foreign minister Virasak Futrakul
Topic | Myanmar
Brunei’s second minister of foreign affairs Erywan Yusof meets Myanmar armed forces chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing in Naypyidaw in June. Photo: AFP