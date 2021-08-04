Brunei’s second minister of foreign affairs Erywan Yusof meets Myanmar armed forces chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing in Naypyidaw in June. Photo: AFP Brunei’s second minister of foreign affairs Erywan Yusof meets Myanmar armed forces chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing in Naypyidaw in June. Photo: AFP
Brunei’s second minister of foreign affairs Erywan Yusof meets Myanmar armed forces chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing in Naypyidaw in June. Photo: AFP
Asean appoints Brunei diplomat Erywan Yusof as envoy to Myanmar

  • Move seen as a compromise by the 10 nation bloc of Southeast Asian countries, which has been beset with questions about unity
  • Reports had claimed Indonesia wanted its former foreign affairs minister Hassan Wirajuda in the role, while the Myanmar junta favoured former Thai foreign minister Virasak Futrakul

Bhavan JaipragasDewey Sim
Bhavan Jaipragas in Hong Kong and Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 6:47pm, 4 Aug, 2021

