Japan resumes meeting with five Mekong countries after suspending it due to Myanmar coup

  • Analysts say Tokyo’s focus is to nurture closer economic cooperation with Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam to counter China’s rise
  • The annual meeting, which was postponed following the February coup, will also cover Covid-19 support and territorial disputes in the South China Sea

Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 8:05am, 6 Aug, 2021

Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi will hold a video conference meeting with his counterparts in the Mekong states. Photo: EPA-EFE
