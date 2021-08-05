India’s indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant commences sea trials. Photo: AFP
India steps up maritime presence in Asia-Pacific – just as US and China conduct separate exercises
- The Indian Navy is deploying four warships to the South China Sea and the western Pacific as Beijing and Washington conduct separate naval drills there
- Analysts say New Delhi wants to draw closer to Southeast Asia, with its ongoing border conflict with China pushing it to join US efforts to counter Beijing
