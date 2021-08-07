Afghan security forces stand guard at a checkpoint in Herat, Afghanistan, last month. Photo: EPA
Does the new US-led ‘Quad’ with Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan have China in its sights?
- Analysts remain divided over whether the new grouping is aimed at countering China’s growing influence in the region, especially its Belt and Road Initiative
- Its stated aim is expanding trade, but some see a US attempt to keep military supply lines into Afghanistan open – the choice of name has also raised eyebrows
