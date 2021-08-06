Hongkongers take part in the June 4 Tiananmen Square anniversary vigil at Victoria Park. File photo: Reuters
Australia’s proposed Magnitsky-style sanctions law could target China: analysts
- The reforms, expected to be adopted before the end of the year, will allow Canberra to punish individuals or entities for gross human rights violations or corruption
- Analysts say the new powers are likely to target Beijing for its crackdown on dissent in Xinjiang and Hong Kong
Topic | Australia
