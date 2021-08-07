Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to supporters during a campaign rally. Photo: TNS Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to supporters during a campaign rally. Photo: TNS
Debasish Roy Chowdhury
Debasish Roy Chowdhury and John Keane

India’s passage to despotism began long before demagogue Modi

  • A new book, ‘To Kill A Democracy: India’s Passage to Despotism’ examines the failures of India’s dance with democracy
  • It argues the country’s problems are long in the making and not only linked to Narendra Modi’s brand of populism. Here is an excerpt from the book:

Debasish Roy Chowdhury  and John Keane

Updated: 2:53pm, 7 Aug, 2021

Debasish is a Jefferson Fellow and winner of multiple Hong Kong News and SOPA awards. He has worked and lived in Calcutta, São Paulo, Hua Hin, Bangkok, Beijing, and Hong Kong.