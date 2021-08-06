Afghan security officials patrol on August 5 after taking back parts of Herat city following intense fighting with Taliban militants. Photo: EPA Afghan security officials patrol on August 5 after taking back parts of Herat city following intense fighting with Taliban militants. Photo: EPA
Afghan security officials patrol on August 5 after taking back parts of Herat city following intense fighting with Taliban militants. Photo: EPA
Afghanistan
Boosted by China ties, Taliban now faces tough call on ETIM crackdown

  • Analysts say the Islamist group’s meeting with representatives from Beijing gave it the impression of endorsement from a major world power
  • But the Taliban has a challenge on its hands in acceding to China’s request to curb the activities of the East Turkestan Islamic Movement

Amy Chew
Updated: 10:44pm, 6 Aug, 2021

