Thai anti-government protesters march towards Government House to demand Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha’s resignation. Photo: Reuters
Thai PM Prayuth faces growing pressure as former supporters embrace ‘change of heart’

  • Tanat Thanakitamnuay was one of the most vocal supporters of the 2014 coup that propelled Prayuth to power but now he wants the PM to quit
  • Thai politics has been reshaped by the coronavirus pandemic as well as the youth protest movement that has loosened the grip of old loyalties

Updated: 12:00pm, 8 Aug, 2021

