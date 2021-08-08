Thai anti-government protesters march towards Government House to demand Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha’s resignation. Photo: Reuters
Thai PM Prayuth faces growing pressure as former supporters embrace ‘change of heart’
- Tanat Thanakitamnuay was one of the most vocal supporters of the 2014 coup that propelled Prayuth to power but now he wants the PM to quit
- Thai politics has been reshaped by the coronavirus pandemic as well as the youth protest movement that has loosened the grip of old loyalties
Topic | Thailand
Thai anti-government protesters march towards Government House to demand Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha’s resignation. Photo: Reuters