A Chinese demonstrator attends a protest against Japan’s “nationalising” of Diaoyu Islands, known as the Senkakus in Japan. Photo: AFP
Japan’s local officials have taken to criticising Beijing – and Chinese diplomats aren’t happy about it
- Envoys from Beijing have been accused of stepping up pressure on city and prefectural governments that adopt resolutions critical of China
- Their complaints come as Tokyo and other US allies increase public scrutiny of Xinjiang and Hong Kong, and as tensions escalate in the East China Sea
Topic | China-Japan relations
