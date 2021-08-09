A Chinese demonstrator attends a protest against Japan’s “nationalising” of Diaoyu Islands, known as the Senkakus in Japan. Photo: AFP A Chinese demonstrator attends a protest against Japan’s “nationalising” of Diaoyu Islands, known as the Senkakus in Japan. Photo: AFP
A Chinese demonstrator attends a protest against Japan’s “nationalising” of Diaoyu Islands, known as the Senkakus in Japan. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Japan’s local officials have taken to criticising Beijing – and Chinese diplomats aren’t happy about it

  • Envoys from Beijing have been accused of stepping up pressure on city and prefectural governments that adopt resolutions critical of China
  • Their complaints come as Tokyo and other US allies increase public scrutiny of Xinjiang and Hong Kong, and as tensions escalate in the East China Sea

Topic |   China-Japan relations
Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 11:02am, 9 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Chinese demonstrator attends a protest against Japan’s “nationalising” of Diaoyu Islands, known as the Senkakus in Japan. Photo: AFP A Chinese demonstrator attends a protest against Japan’s “nationalising” of Diaoyu Islands, known as the Senkakus in Japan. Photo: AFP
A Chinese demonstrator attends a protest against Japan’s “nationalising” of Diaoyu Islands, known as the Senkakus in Japan. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE