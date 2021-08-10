A trainee in Laos learns train signals from a Chinese mentor on the northern outskirts of Vientiane ahead of the opening of the China-Laos railway. Photo: Xinhua A trainee in Laos learns train signals from a Chinese mentor on the northern outskirts of Vientiane ahead of the opening of the China-Laos railway. Photo: Xinhua
Laos’ China-funded belt and road railway: Thailand licks its lips, but fears for Luang Prabang’s World Heritage Site

  • Laos section of pan-Asia rail route linking Kunming in China to Singapore expected to boost trade and tourism
  • But critics say Laos could struggle to repay Chinese debt; that only a fraction of the population will benefit; and that overtourism could threaten Luang Prabang’s world heritage status

Updated: 9:30am, 10 Aug, 2021

A trainee in Laos learns train signals from a Chinese mentor on the northern outskirts of Vientiane ahead of the opening of the China-Laos railway. Photo: Xinhua
