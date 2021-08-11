A dog stands in front of a Soviet IS-2 tank, a World War II monument, in the island chain known as the Southern Kurils in Russia and the Northern Territories in Japan. Photo: Reuters A dog stands in front of a Soviet IS-2 tank, a World War II monument, in the island chain known as the Southern Kurils in Russia and the Northern Territories in Japan. Photo: Reuters
Japan-Russia islands dispute: fears tensions are dragging in US and China as jets scramble

  • Sharp increase in Russian military planes approaching Japanese airspace prompted Tokyo to scramble jets 35 times in June alone
  • Experts say Russian activities are meant not only as a signal to Tokyo over the Northern Territories/Kurils dispute, but as a show for domestic audiences and a gauge of US opinion

Julian RyallMaria Siow
Updated: 7:11am, 11 Aug, 2021

