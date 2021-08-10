Former Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of a G20 Summit in Hangzhou in 2016. Turnbull said Xi had ‘changed’. Photo: Reuters
Xi Jinping to blame for worsening China-Australia ties, say former PMs Malcolm Turnbull and Kevin Rudd
- China’s ‘wolf warrior diplomacy’ and activities in the South China Sea, Xinjiang and Hong Kong have strained its relations with other countries, they said
- But they also blamed hawkish figures in Scott Morrison’s government, like Peter Dutton, as well as conservative media, for inflaming tensions
Topic | China-Australia relations
Former Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of a G20 Summit in Hangzhou in 2016. Turnbull said Xi had ‘changed’. Photo: Reuters