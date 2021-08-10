Former Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of a G20 Summit in Hangzhou in 2016. Turnbull said Xi had ‘changed’. Photo: Reuters Former Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of a G20 Summit in Hangzhou in 2016. Turnbull said Xi had ‘changed’. Photo: Reuters
Former Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of a G20 Summit in Hangzhou in 2016. Turnbull said Xi had ‘changed’. Photo: Reuters
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Xi Jinping to blame for worsening China-Australia ties, say former PMs Malcolm Turnbull and Kevin Rudd

  • China’s ‘wolf warrior diplomacy’ and activities in the South China Sea, Xinjiang and Hong Kong have strained its relations with other countries, they said
  • But they also blamed hawkish figures in Scott Morrison’s government, like Peter Dutton, as well as conservative media, for inflaming tensions

Topic |   China-Australia relations
John Power
John Power

Updated: 8:07pm, 10 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Former Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of a G20 Summit in Hangzhou in 2016. Turnbull said Xi had ‘changed’. Photo: Reuters Former Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of a G20 Summit in Hangzhou in 2016. Turnbull said Xi had ‘changed’. Photo: Reuters
Former Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of a G20 Summit in Hangzhou in 2016. Turnbull said Xi had ‘changed’. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE