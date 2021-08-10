Taliban fighters in Kunduz city, northern Afghanistan. Photo: AP
US, China, Russia, Pakistan to meet amid alarm at Taliban’s sweep through Afghanistan
- Representatives of the four countries are to meet in Doha in bid to get the Taliban and Kabul government to commit to peace talks and avoid civil war
- India’s absence from the talks has raised eyebrows; New Delhi is keen to prevent a return to the 1990s Taliban era when Pakistan-linked terrorists operated from Afghan soil
