North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in prepare to shake hands at the border village of Panmunjom in 2018. Photo: Korea Summit Press Pool via Reuters
China urges Koreas to get along, as North warns of ‘crisis’ over US-South Korea military drills
- China’s ambassador to Seoul, Xing Haiming, said inter-Korean relations should be improved as the two sides ‘are of the same people’
- His remarks came after a top North Korean official again resorted to sabre-rattling over US-South Korea military drills
Topic | Korean peninsula
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in prepare to shake hands at the border village of Panmunjom in 2018. Photo: Korea Summit Press Pool via Reuters