As Prayuth’s Thailand teeters, is an election, coup or bitter stalemate next?

  • As pressure on the prime minister ramps up on the streets and in parliament, experts warn a crackdown or martial law could be in the offing
  • And as debate rages online about establishing a more democratic society, speculation is mounting about an unlikely comeback: former PM Thaksin Shinawatra

SCMP Reporter
SCMP Reporter

Updated: 9:08am, 13 Aug, 2021

An anti-government protester during a ‘car mob’ rally in Bangkok on August 10. Photo: EPA
