The Supreme Court in New Delhi, India. Photo: Reuters
India’s Supreme Court takes aim at politicians accused of crimes
- In India, accusations of lawbreaking do not end political careers. In some cases, they launch them. Over 100 MPs are accused of crimes and some of them face more than 200 cases
- Fed up, the Supreme Court has blocked legislators’ ability to thwart charges and ordered parties to come clean with voters. Experts doubt that will tip the scales
