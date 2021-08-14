People pray for the victims of the Dasu terrorist attack at an August 4 ceremony held at Barseen residential camp. Photo: SCMP Source People pray for the victims of the Dasu terrorist attack at an August 4 ceremony held at Barseen residential camp. Photo: SCMP Source
People pray for the victims of the Dasu terrorist attack at an August 4 ceremony held at Barseen residential camp. Photo: SCMP Source
Pakistan
This Week in Asia /  Politics

After Dasu bus blast in Pakistan, Chinese workers on go-slow over lax security, terrorism fears

  • The July suicide bombing killed 14 people, mostly Chinese workers involved in a hydropower project, and they are reportedly worried about another attack
  • Growing insurgencies in Pakistan and the Taliban’s march on neighbouring Afghanistan after the US withdrawal are contributing to the atmosphere of fear

Topic |   Pakistan
Tom HussainUmar Bacha
Tom Hussain in Islamabad and Umar Bacha in Besham

Updated: 5:28pm, 14 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People pray for the victims of the Dasu terrorist attack at an August 4 ceremony held at Barseen residential camp. Photo: SCMP Source People pray for the victims of the Dasu terrorist attack at an August 4 ceremony held at Barseen residential camp. Photo: SCMP Source
People pray for the victims of the Dasu terrorist attack at an August 4 ceremony held at Barseen residential camp. Photo: SCMP Source
READ FULL ARTICLE