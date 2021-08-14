Chinese President Xi Jinping with Philippine counterpart Rodrigo Duterte in Manila in 2018. Photo: AP
Duterte said China pledged billions of dollars to the Philippines. What happened to it?
- Five years into his six-year term as president, Rodrigo Duterte is still to deliver many of the Build, Build, Build infrastructure projects he claimed had China’s backing
- Much of the Chinese funding appears not to have materialised; some critics suggest the Philippine leader exaggerated the support for his projects
Topic | China-Philippines relations
