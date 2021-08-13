Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin faces a no-confidence vote. Photo: AP Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin faces a no-confidence vote. Photo: AP
Malaysia’s political crisis: calls to replace PM Muhyiddin with Anwar as no-confidence vote looms

  • The Pakatan Harapan alliance urges lawmakers opposed to Prime Minister Muhiyddin to back Anwar Ibrahim as the next prime minister ahead of a September 7 floor test
  • With no other MP commanding majority legislative support for now, Muhyiddin reportedly plans to call a snap election if he is defeated in the no-confidence vote

Bhavan Jaipragas
Updated: 3:24pm, 13 Aug, 2021

