Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin faces a no-confidence vote. Photo: AP
Malaysia’s political crisis: calls to replace PM Muhyiddin with Anwar as no-confidence vote looms
- The Pakatan Harapan alliance urges lawmakers opposed to Prime Minister Muhiyddin to back Anwar Ibrahim as the next prime minister ahead of a September 7 floor test
- With no other MP commanding majority legislative support for now, Muhyiddin reportedly plans to call a snap election if he is defeated in the no-confidence vote
Topic | Malaysia
