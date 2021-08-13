A Chinese worker at the construction site of a railway linking China to Laos. Photo: AFP
China not Southeast Asia’s top investor, but fears over its economic influence persist: study
- Chinese infrastructure projects have drawn criticism in recent years due to the slow pace of delivery and the risk of landing countries heavily into debt
- But Japan, the EU and the US are ahead of China, while Southeast Asian states have meanwhile also been trying to diversify their economies amid the US-China rivalry
Topic | Chinese offshore investment
