Pen Path has 2,400 volunteers running mobile libraries on motorcycles in Afghanistan. Photo: Handout Pen Path has 2,400 volunteers running mobile libraries on motorcycles in Afghanistan. Photo: Handout
As Taliban violence forces schools in Afghanistan to close, mobile libraries give hope to girls

  • Motorcycle-riding volunteers from the Pen Path Civil Society travel across areas ravaged by fighting to distribute books and stationery
  • Co-founder Matiullah Wesa says parents are reluctant to send their kids to school, as 468 children had already been killed by June

Sonia Sarkar
Updated: 9:02pm, 14 Aug, 2021

