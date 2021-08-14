Pen Path has 2,400 volunteers running mobile libraries on motorcycles in Afghanistan. Photo: Handout
As Taliban violence forces schools in Afghanistan to close, mobile libraries give hope to girls
- Motorcycle-riding volunteers from the Pen Path Civil Society travel across areas ravaged by fighting to distribute books and stationery
- Co-founder Matiullah Wesa says parents are reluctant to send their kids to school, as 468 children had already been killed by June
Topic | Afghanistan
