Outgoing Japan envoy to Hong Kong calls for easing of Greater Bay Area Covid-19 travel restrictions to boost business

  • Mitsuhiro Wada, who vacates his post on Sunday, said no Japanese firms had withdrawn from Hong Kong solely because of the controversial National Security Law
  • Japan seeks more cooperation with Hong Kong, but a continuation of its ‘free and open system’ is what Tokyo and the Japanese business sector expect

Maria Siow
Updated: 12:32pm, 15 Aug, 2021

