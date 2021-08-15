Japanese ambassador Mitsuhiro Wada’s three-year term ends on Sunday. Photo: Handout
Outgoing Japan envoy to Hong Kong calls for easing of Greater Bay Area Covid-19 travel restrictions to boost business
- Mitsuhiro Wada, who vacates his post on Sunday, said no Japanese firms had withdrawn from Hong Kong solely because of the controversial National Security Law
- Japan seeks more cooperation with Hong Kong, but a continuation of its ‘free and open system’ is what Tokyo and the Japanese business sector expect
Topic | Japan
Japanese ambassador Mitsuhiro Wada’s three-year term ends on Sunday. Photo: Handout