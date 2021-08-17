Fishing boats are seen off Torishima island. Japan is planning to use new technologies to better monitor its waters. Photo: Handout
Japan developing AI, satellite-based surveillance system to track foreign ships in its waters
- The new system, expected to be deployed in 2024, will scan Japan’s vast exclusive economic zone and flag any suspicious activity to the coastguard
- The technology will allow it to better monitor the disputed Diaoyu/Senkaku islands, illegal fishing activity and North Korean ‘sanctions-busting’ vessels
