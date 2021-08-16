Malaysia’s political crisis has played out against the backdrop of surging Covid-19 cases, leaving the public seething. Photo: Reuters Malaysia’s political crisis has played out against the backdrop of surging Covid-19 cases, leaving the public seething. Photo: Reuters
Who will be Malaysia’s next prime minister? Here’s how the race could play out

  • Umno’s Ismail Sabri is the front runner, but analysts say it is too soon to discount Anwar Ibrahim – while Mahathir Mohamad may have a role to play
  • The king could privately interview all MPs to determine who has the backing to be premier, or convene a special session of parliament for lawmakers to decide

Bhavan JaipragasNorman Goh
Bhavan Jaipragas  and Norman Goh

Updated: 10:18pm, 16 Aug, 2021

