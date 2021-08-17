India’s indigenous aircraft carrier, the INS Vikrant, commences sea trials on August 4. Photo: AFP
India revives Indian Ocean security bloc with an eye on China’s growing influence
- The Colombo Security Conclave – including India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives – last week hosted its second meeting in eight months
- The group was formed in 2011 and revived in November last year. It is now poised to bring Bangladesh, Seychelles and Mauritius into the fold
