Taliban fighters guard a road near the Zanbaq Square in Kabul after their lightning advance. Photo: AFP
Analysis |
Afghanistan: the Taliban got what it wanted. Now it must live up to US, Chinese and Russian expectations
- The Taliban has an opportunity for diplomatic recognition after retaking Kabul and has made reassuring noises about its policies ahead of a speech by leader Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada
- The US may be reluctant to grant legitimacy to its erstwhile enemy, but it will also be unwilling to abandon its stakes to Russia and China. Women’s rights and power sharing may be its price tag; China and Russia may set bar lower
Topic | Afghanistan: All stories
Taliban fighters guard a road near the Zanbaq Square in Kabul after their lightning advance. Photo: AFP