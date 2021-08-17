Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim. Photo: AFP
Malaysia’s political crisis: 4 heavyweights vie to become PM as king asks MPs to declare their choice
- Opposition chief Anwar Ibrahim, elder statesman Tengku Razeleigh Hamzah, outgoing DPM Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Sabah’s ex-chief minister Shafie Apdal are in the running
- The winner has to attain the ‘magic number’ of 111 backers in a secret ballot in which MPs will fax, email or WhatsApp the king their preferred candidate
