MM2H participant Jules Dinsdale hosts a lunch of other expats from New Zealand, the UK, Australia, Canada and the Philippines to celebrate Malaysia's National Day. Photo: Handout MM2H participant Jules Dinsdale hosts a lunch of other expats from New Zealand, the UK, Australia, Canada and the Philippines to celebrate Malaysia's National Day. Photo: Handout
‘It’s our only home’: Malaysia’s changes to MM2H visa scheme throw expats’ plans into chaos

  • Existing participants of the Malaysia My Second Home programme say they can’t meet stricter financial criteria to renew visas
  • The scheme, which is popular with those from mainland China, has been revised to attract more wealthy foreigners but visa agents say the new rules are too prohibitive

Vivian Chiu
Updated: 10:04am, 18 Aug, 2021

