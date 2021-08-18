MM2H participant Jules Dinsdale hosts a lunch of other expats from New Zealand, the UK, Australia, Canada and the Philippines to celebrate Malaysia's National Day. Photo: Handout
‘It’s our only home’: Malaysia’s changes to MM2H visa scheme throw expats’ plans into chaos
- Existing participants of the Malaysia My Second Home programme say they can’t meet stricter financial criteria to renew visas
- The scheme, which is popular with those from mainland China, has been revised to attract more wealthy foreigners but visa agents say the new rules are too prohibitive
Topic | Malaysia
MM2H participant Jules Dinsdale hosts a lunch of other expats from New Zealand, the UK, Australia, Canada and the Philippines to celebrate Malaysia's National Day. Photo: Handout