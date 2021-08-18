The National Palace in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo: Xinhua
Malaysia’s king says soon-to-be named PM must face confidence vote, warns against ‘winner takes all’ mentality
- New leader – expected to be named on Friday following a secret ballot – will face immediate test of his support in parliament
- Outgoing deputy prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob is thought to be the front runner to succeed Muhyiddin Yassin, as Anwar Ibrahim’s hopes fade
