The National Palace in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo: Xinhua
Malaysia
Malaysia’s king says soon-to-be named PM must face confidence vote, warns against ‘winner takes all’ mentality

  • New leader – expected to be named on Friday following a secret ballot – will face immediate test of his support in parliament
  • Outgoing deputy prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob is thought to be the front runner to succeed Muhyiddin Yassin, as Anwar Ibrahim’s hopes fade

Bhavan Jaipragas
Updated: 4:04pm, 18 Aug, 2021

