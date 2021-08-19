According to a survey, Singapore academics who felt restrictions on their autonomy said it came from explicit signals from supervisors or peers. Photo: Handout According to a survey, Singapore academics who felt restrictions on their autonomy said it came from explicit signals from supervisors or peers. Photo: Handout
Singapore academics studying ‘politically sensitive’ topics feel constrained: survey

  • Most Singapore academics feel unencumbered in their research but there is ‘indirect and invisible’ pressure and a culture of self-censorship, said scholars collective Academia.sg
  • Its report suggests authorities provide detailed criteria on hiring and tenure decisions, given the ‘open secret’ that these involve political vetting

Kok Xinghui
Kok Xinghui in Singapore

Updated: 12:25pm, 19 Aug, 2021

