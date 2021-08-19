North Korea’s last known major missile tests occurred in March, when it fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea. Photo: AP
North Korea’s no-sail warning expires without missile launches, suggesting ‘technical glitches’
- North Korea usually issues a no-sail advisory before missile launches or other weapons tests to warn vessels to stay clear of certain areas
- South Korea and the US have been conducting joint military drills, which North Korea has long denounced as rehearsals for invasion
Topic | North Korea
