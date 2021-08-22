Soldiers at Ream Naval Base in Cambodia. Photo: EPA Soldiers at Ream Naval Base in Cambodia. Photo: EPA
Are cosier China-Cambodia ties a sign Beijing’s plan to set up military bases overseas is gathering steam?

  • Experts say China has a strategic interest in having more such bases worldwide, not just to project military power but also to safeguard its global interests
  • But while Beijing may be exploring this route in response to US-led efforts to counter its influence, the path to a network of outposts abroad is hardly straightforward

Maria Siow
Updated: 12:00pm, 22 Aug, 2021

