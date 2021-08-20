A young Thai protester in Bangkok gives the three-fingered salute adapted from the Hollywood movie The Hunger Games.
As Thailand’s ‘new-breed’ Gen Z protesters dig in, violence mounts and hopes for compromise vanish
- Bangkok’s streets are supposed to be in coronavirus lockdown, yet police clash with protesters demanding the resignation of PM Prayuth Chan-ocha
- ‘We’ll keep coming back’, vow protesters, but the army-backed leader is giving no ground and the casualties are mounting
Topic | Thailand protests
A young Thai protester in Bangkok gives the three-fingered salute adapted from the Hollywood movie The Hunger Games.