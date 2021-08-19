Members of All India Students Association (AISA) take part in a protest in Kolkata in solidarity with the Afghan people after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. India is grappling with how to adjust to the shift in regional geopolitics. Photo: EPA-EFE
India gears up for Taliban-run Afghanistan as Russia, China extend influence
- India supported Ashraf Ghani’s government but has a complicated relationship with the Taliban, which it accused Pakistan of covertly aiding
- New Delhi has lost the strategic ground it gained in Afghanistan, and is debating how to engage with the Taliban to safeguard its interests
Topic | Afghanistan
Members of All India Students Association (AISA) take part in a protest in Kolkata in solidarity with the Afghan people after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. India is grappling with how to adjust to the shift in regional geopolitics. Photo: EPA-EFE