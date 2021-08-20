Ismail Sabri Yaakob must face a vote of confidence when the legislature convenes on September 6. Photo: AP
Malaysia’s Umno takes back reins as king picks Ismail Sabri Yaakob as new PM
- The 61-year-old is a three-decade veteran of the United Malays National Organisation and has previously courted controversy for his strident views on Malay ethno-nationalism
- His appointment puts Umno, long seen as the country’s natural party of government, back in the driver’s seat after its shock defeat in the 2018 election
