Ismail Sabri Yaakob must face a vote of confidence when the legislature convenes on September 6. Photo: AP Ismail Sabri Yaakob must face a vote of confidence when the legislature convenes on September 6. Photo: AP
Ismail Sabri Yaakob must face a vote of confidence when the legislature convenes on September 6. Photo: AP
Malaysia
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Malaysia’s Umno takes back reins as king picks Ismail Sabri Yaakob as new PM

  • The 61-year-old is a three-decade veteran of the United Malays National Organisation and has previously courted controversy for his strident views on Malay ethno-nationalism
  • His appointment puts Umno, long seen as the country’s natural party of government, back in the driver’s seat after its shock defeat in the 2018 election

Topic |   Malaysia
Bhavan Jaipragas
Bhavan Jaipragas

Updated: 5:11pm, 20 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Ismail Sabri Yaakob must face a vote of confidence when the legislature convenes on September 6. Photo: AP Ismail Sabri Yaakob must face a vote of confidence when the legislature convenes on September 6. Photo: AP
Ismail Sabri Yaakob must face a vote of confidence when the legislature convenes on September 6. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE