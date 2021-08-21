US Vice-President Kamala Harris. Photo: Reuters
Defence, digital trade, Covid-19 in focus as Kamala Harris joins Biden administration’s convoy to Southeast Asia
- Analysts say Harris’ upcoming visits to Vietnam, Singapore will offer insights into how Washington plans to match Beijing’s regional trade dominance
- It is one of several trips US officials have made to the region, following complaints that it seemed low on the Biden administration’s list of priorities
Topic | Kamala Harris
US Vice-President Kamala Harris. Photo: Reuters