Defence, digital trade, Covid-19 in focus as Kamala Harris joins Biden administration’s convoy to Southeast Asia

  • Analysts say Harris’ upcoming visits to Vietnam, Singapore will offer insights into how Washington plans to match Beijing’s regional trade dominance
  • It is one of several trips US officials have made to the region, following complaints that it seemed low on the Biden administration’s list of priorities

Bhavan JaipragasDewey Sim
Bhavan Jaipragas in Hong Kong and Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 1:00pm, 21 Aug, 2021

US Vice-President Kamala Harris. Photo: Reuters
