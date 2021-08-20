A Taliban fighter walks past a beauty salon in Kabul with images of women defaced using spray paint. Photo: AFP A Taliban fighter walks past a beauty salon in Kabul with images of women defaced using spray paint. Photo: AFP
A Taliban fighter walks past a beauty salon in Kabul with images of women defaced using spray paint. Photo: AFP
Afghanistan
Taliban’s return in Afghanistan ‘boosts morale’ of militant groups in Southeast Asia

  • Indonesia, Malaysia and the Southern Philippines are seen as being most affected by the Taliban’s victory, according to an analyst
  • A senior security source said seven Indonesians were among the 5,000 prisoners freed by the Taliban from a former US airbase in Afghanistan last week

Amy Chew
Updated: 11:28pm, 20 Aug, 2021

