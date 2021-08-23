A US Marine and a child spray water at each other during the evacuation from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. Photo: Reuters A US Marine and a child spray water at each other during the evacuation from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. Photo: Reuters
South Korea wary of US plan to use military bases to process Afghan evacuees as withdrawal ignites debate

  • After US withdrawal from Afghanistan allowed Taliban to seize control, Washington is considering using bases in South Korea and Japan to temporarily house evacuees
  • Chaos in Afghanistan has also prompted calls in South Korea for reassessment of security relationship with the US and for Seoul to regain operational control of its troops

Park Chan-kyong
Updated: 4:36pm, 23 Aug, 2021

