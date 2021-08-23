A Japan Coast Guard patrol vessel at a port in Aomori, northeastern Japan, in 2019. Photo: Kyodo
North Korea has accused Japan of trespassing in its waters. Is this just a gambit to open talks?
- Pyongyang’s allegation and its threat of ‘strong countermeasures’ are seen as a sign of its worsening famine – and a bid for formal engagement with Tokyo
- The food-supply situation, analysts say, may be driving North Korea to seek ways of lifting the international sanctions it is under
