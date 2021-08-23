US Vice-President Kamala Harris and Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong hold a joint news conference in Singapore. Photo: AFP US Vice-President Kamala Harris and Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong hold a joint news conference in Singapore. Photo: AFP
Singapore PM Lee backs US as ‘guarantor’ of security in Asia as Harris grilled over Afghanistan chaos

  • Harris emphasised US commitment to the region and demurred when asked about Afghanistan withdrawal, insisting Washington was ‘singularly’ focused on evacuations
  • Lee said Singapore was ‘grateful’ the US had prevented terrorist groups using Afghanistan as a base, adding that Washington’s response to the unfolding crisis would shape perceptions in Asia

Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 6:29pm, 23 Aug, 2021

