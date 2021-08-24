US Vice-President Kamala Harris at a press conference in Singapore on Monday. Photo: AP US Vice-President Kamala Harris at a press conference in Singapore on Monday. Photo: AP
US Vice-President Kamala Harris at a press conference in Singapore on Monday. Photo: AP
Singapore
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Kamala Harris’ Southeast Asia visit draws ire of Chinese netizens

  • The US vice-president’s trip has been picked apart on platforms such as Weibo, with many posts questioning why she was not in Afghanistan
  • Analysts say that while Singapore is looking to remain neutral, it backs Washington’s presence in the region – and Beijing is aware of that

Topic |   Singapore
Maria Siow
Maria Siow

Updated: 10:11am, 24 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US Vice-President Kamala Harris at a press conference in Singapore on Monday. Photo: AP US Vice-President Kamala Harris at a press conference in Singapore on Monday. Photo: AP
US Vice-President Kamala Harris at a press conference in Singapore on Monday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE