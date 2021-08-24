US Vice-President Kamala Harris delivers a speech at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
US not seeking ‘zero sum’ engagement with Asia but will stand up against coercive China, VP Kamala Harris says
- Harris said the Biden administration’s vision for Indo-Pacific engagement takes into account regional countries’ disinterest in a ‘zero sum’ mentality
- US vice-president’s visit to Singapore and Vietnam was touted as a diplomatic charm offensive but has been overshadowed by chaos in Afghanistan
