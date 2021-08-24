A Taliban fighter on patrol in Kabul after the withdrawal of US forces. Photo: AFP
As India watches Afghanistan nervously, upheaval could reshape US ties and shift its approach to China stand-off
- India will be on high alert against renewed security threats from the Taliban as well as the Pakistani establishment strengthened by the takeover
- As India adapts to changing dynamics on its western front, it may need to reconsider US ties and de-escalate border tensions with China
Topic | India
A Taliban fighter on patrol in Kabul after the withdrawal of US forces. Photo: AFP