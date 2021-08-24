Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has gained the nod from his party to stand as its vice-presidential candidate in next year’s election. Photo: AP
Philippines: Duterte to run as vice-president in blow to Pacquiao
- PDP-Laban Party nominates incumbent Duterte on a joint ticket with his aide Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, in a move that gets around term limits and is seen by some as offering him a back door route to power
- Experts say his boxer-turned-senator rival may yet appeal the decision – and doubt Duterte’s claim that victory would leave him immune to an ICC probe into his war on drugs
Topic | The Philippines
