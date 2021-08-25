The custodial death video has surfaced at a difficult time for Thailand’s police, who are locked in near-daily clashes with pro-democracy protesters demanding reform to the country’s monarchy. File photo: EPA-EFE The custodial death video has surfaced at a difficult time for Thailand’s police, who are locked in near-daily clashes with pro-democracy protesters demanding reform to the country’s monarchy. File photo: EPA-EFE
The custodial death video has surfaced at a difficult time for Thailand’s police, who are locked in near-daily clashes with pro-democracy protesters demanding reform to the country’s monarchy. File photo: EPA-EFE
Death of Thai man after police extortion attempt captured on viral video, sparks public anger

  • Police officers from a central Thai province allegedly suffocated the 24-year-old to death with a plastic bag in an attempt to extort US$60,000
  • Outraged Thai netizens called out the culture of impunity on social media while the police chief vowed to take legal action

Updated: 2:30pm, 25 Aug, 2021

