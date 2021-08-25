US Vice-President Kamala Harris’ two-day trip to Vietnam is part of a Southeast Asian diplomatic charm offensive that first took her to Singapore. Photo: Reuters
US VP Harris seeks strategic upgrade to Vietnam ties, calls for pressure against Beijing in South China Sea
- US VP Kamala Harris offered Hanoi maritime security support in the South China Sea during her Southeast Asia tour to woo allies
- But while Vietnam has been an outspoken critic of Beijing’s sweeping claims, experts say it is still mindful of balancing ties with its neighbour
Topic | Vietnam
US Vice-President Kamala Harris’ two-day trip to Vietnam is part of a Southeast Asian diplomatic charm offensive that first took her to Singapore. Photo: Reuters