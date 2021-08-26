US Vice-President Kamala Harris on Tuesday reiterated Washington’s commitment to the Indo-Pacific region. Photo: dpa
What is the Indo-Pacific region and why does the US keep using this term?
- Washington for decades referred to the vast stretch of territory between Australia and India as the Asia-Pacific but the ‘strategic lexicon’ shifted under Trump
- Yet the Biden administration continues to define the region as Indo-Pacific, in line with the US foreign policy response to China’s growing influence
